Nike launch Alphafly running shoes that comply with World Athletics rules for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Independent Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nike have moved quickly to modify their controversial Vaporfly model to ensure the shoe adheres to World Athletics' new regulations
News video: 2020 Olympics Inspire Innovation at Nike, Says Chief Design Officer

2020 Olympics Inspire Innovation at Nike, Says Chief Design Officer 03:06

 Nike's Chief Design Officer John Hoke on Wednesday stopped by Cheddar to unveil the company's latest collection of sneakers designed for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble [Video]Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble

World Athletics is set to announce the findings of a review of technology in road and track shoes by the end of January, and it is expected to change its rules in light of tumbling times recorded by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

'They're fast.' Too fast? A runner's Nike problem [Video]'They're fast.' Too fast? A runner's Nike problem

Holly Grundon "smashed" her own record after she ran a marathon in Nike's Vaporfly running shoes. Its controversial tech is a headache for pro and amateur athletes alike.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New rules outlaw some of Nike's record-breaking shoes

World Athletics announced significant changes to its rules on Friday that will outlaw some variants of Nike's Vaporfly running shoes and introduce strict limits...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News

Nike launches retail version of Eliud Kipchoge shoe it says complies with rules

Nike launches a mass market version of its controversial Alphafly prototype shoe that it says complies with new World Athletics rules.
BBC Sport


