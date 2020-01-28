Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message

Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message

Football.london Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's messageThe former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder has given his take on the upcoming Premier League winter break for clubs in the top flight, after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a stand in the FA Cup
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision [Video]Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:50Published

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay [Video]Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Curtis Jones becomes youngest Reds captain as Jurgen Klopp is absent from FA Cup fourth round replay

Liverpool’s youngsters will attempt to beat an experienced Shrewsbury side to advance to the FA Cup fifth round. The game will not be broadcast live on...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

The 4 biggest problems facing Arsenal before they fly to Dubai for winter break

The 4 biggest problems facing Arsenal before they fly to Dubai for winter breakArsenal have a fortnight off thanks to the Premier League's first winter break - here's what we expect Mikel Arteta to focus on
Football.london


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message https://t.co/XgqNU9G74G 21 minutes ago

ajoseadeniyi1

Omobolaji Ajose RT @Chelsea_FL: Cesc Fabregas delivers verdict on Premier League winter break scheduling. https://t.co/msugybXpMF 43 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Cesc #Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message -… https://t.co/lU6RAvoy2n 58 minutes ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message… https://t.co/ynaXXLzVtd 1 hour ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message… https://t.co/2qeKkX8otn 1 hour ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message… https://t.co/jEYXjhnKOP 1 hour ago

Dream_ChelseaFC

ChelseaFC News Football: Cesc Fabregas' verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea winter break decision amid Jurgen Klopp's message https://t.co/QV880kR4Uj #ChelseaFC 1 hour ago

Football_LDN

football.london Cesc Fabregas delivers verdict on Premier League winter break scheduling. https://t.co/zG4sjXGwKh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.