UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming events including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

talkSPORT Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Here is a list of all the major UFC fights scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do battle. EVENTS UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX Main Event – Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi UFC […]
