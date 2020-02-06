Global  

Paper Talk: Man City ready to outbid Man Utd in race for £30m Champ star; Pep to pounce for Messi

Team Talk Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Man City are ready to rival Man Utd for a £30m Champ sensation, while Pep Guardiola is looking to take advantage of Messi's Barca issues.

Paper Talk: Man City ready to outbid Man Utd in race for £30m Champ star; Pep to pounce for Messi
News video: Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City 01:03

 Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week following a row with Barca club director Eric Abidal. But Guardiola, who worked with Messi at Barca...

