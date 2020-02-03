Global  

Ellyse Perry unveils mural ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
*Dubai (UAE):* Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Thursday unveiled a mural, celebrating two of the most famous Perry's (Ellyse and pop singer Katy Perry). Ellyse Perry put the finishing touches to the mural, which was painted in Melbourne's iconic Hosier Lane by local artist Tayla...
Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event 00:21

 Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry hopes that hundreds of thousands will attend the women's T20 World Cup Final

Perry backs Aussies to be 'humming' at World Cup

Ellyse Perry says winning is a habit and backed Australia to be "humming" when they host the Twenty20 World Cup later this month.
The Age

Katy Perry Sets Cricket World Cup Performance as Mural Unveiled in Melbourne

Katy Perry is roaring in the streets of Melbourne, where she's playing her part in a major cricket tournament.  The superstar singer faces...
Billboard.com Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesZee NewsReuters India

