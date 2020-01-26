FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 3-2

Thursday, 6 February 2020 () *London:* Tottenham edged Southampton 3-2 in an FA Cup fourth-round replay that was decided on a penalty conversion by Son Heung-min shortly before the start of second-half stoppage time. The teams had to square off in a rematch on Wednesday after their initial fourth-round encounter on January 25 had ended in a 1-1 draw, reports...
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura strike and an 87th-minute penalty by Son Heung-Min saw Mourinho's team earn a narrow win.
Tottenham Hotspur defeated Southampton 3-2 in their FA Cup fourth round replay, with South Korean international Son Heung-min netting the winner from the penalty... Football.london Also reported by •The Sport Review