Many clubs spend hundreds of millions in an attempt to be top dogs in their league or even in the European game. Spending money does not guarantee a club success. However, some clubs manage to maintain a healthy bank balance and a good team. One of the best examples at the highest level of the […] The post Dortmund show shrewdness in January transfer window appeared first on Soccer News.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources What do Chelsea need in January? Which players do Chelsea need in the transfer window? Defence, another striker? Frank Sinclair gives his thoughts on The Transfer Show. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:56Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Most expensive deals of the transfer window, including Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn and Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland The January transfer window is nearing its conclusion and many more big deals could go through before the market shuts. Tottenham have been the busiest out of...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



Dortmund win January transfer window in Europe; Atletico in trouble? It was not a good transfer window for Spain's big clubs while Borussia Dortmund may have had the best January business of any club in Europe.

ESPN 3 days ago





Tweets about this