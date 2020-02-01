Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Competition: A-League Market: Melbourne City win Odds: 23/20 @ Bet 365 With Melbourne bragging rights up for grabs on Friday morning, City will welcome a struggling Victory to AAMI Park looking to extend their buffer in the AFC Champions League spots. Starting with the hosts, while the Sky Blues may have been hit with a 3-1 […]



The post Melbourne City 23/20 to beat Melbourne Victory in Friday’s A-League matchup appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

