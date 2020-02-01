Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Melbourne City 23/20 to beat Melbourne Victory in Friday’s A-League matchup

Melbourne City 23/20 to beat Melbourne Victory in Friday’s A-League matchup

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Competition: A-League Market: Melbourne City win Odds: 23/20 @ Bet 365 With Melbourne bragging rights up for grabs on Friday morning, City will welcome a struggling Victory to AAMI Park looking to extend their buffer in the AFC Champions League spots. Starting with the hosts, while the Sky Blues may have been hit with a 3-1 […]

The post Melbourne City 23/20 to beat Melbourne Victory in Friday’s A-League matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Kansas City prepares for Chiefs' victory parade

Kansas City prepares for Chiefs' victory parade 02:09

 Kansas City is less than two days out from the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and businesses downtown and residents are busy getting ready.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

KC Mayor Quinton Lucas excited to be part of Chiefs' victory parade [Video]KC Mayor Quinton Lucas excited to be part of Chiefs' victory parade

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he is excited to be part of the Chiefs' victory parade. He also talks about what the team's Super Bowl win means for the city.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 04:47Published

City prepares for Chiefs Kingdom champions parade [Video]City prepares for Chiefs Kingdom champions parade

Planning ahead for the Chiefs victory parade will be key on Wednesday just as it was in 2015 for Kansas City's last citywide victory parade in honor of the Royals' first World Series championship in 30..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A-League Review: Halloran double downs Melbourne City

Ben Halloran scored twice as Adelaide United swept aside second-place Melbourne City 3-1 in the A-League on Saturday. Halloran opened the scoring in the 12th...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

Melbourne City import Hendry undergoes knee surgery

Melbourne City’s Scottish defender Jack Hendry underwent knee surgery for a torn medial collateral ligament on Tuesday but is expected to return later in the...
The Age


Tweets about this

TourGuideMike

Mike Rowland You can't beat a local @Tours_By_Locals guide to fully appreciate where you are visiting but my tip about the city… https://t.co/lKXQMurSWq 2 days ago

joeylynchy

Joey Lynch RT @joeylynchy: Me in @FTBLcomau; Set to welcome back his Olyroos, Melbourne City Head Coach Erick Mombaerts is wary of an Adelaide side t… 5 days ago

joeylynchy

Joey Lynch Me in @FTBLcomau; Set to welcome back his Olyroos, Melbourne City Head Coach Erick Mombaerts is wary of an Adelaid… https://t.co/QsEfnWiNSZ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.