Real Madrid 3/5 to score over 1.5 goals against Real Sociedad in Thursday’s Copa del Rey tie
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Competition: Copa del Rey Market: Real Madrid to score over 1.5 goals Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 Looking to keep up the party atmosphere around the Bernabéu, a high-flying Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad with a semi-final spot in this year’s Copa del Rey up for grabs. Starting with the hosts, picking up a 1-0 […]
The post Real Madrid 3/5 to score over 1.5 goals against Real Sociedad in Thursday’s Copa del Rey tie appeared first on Soccer News.
The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will make it through to the semi-finals?
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona will visit Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad. Barcelona has won a... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports •SoccerNews.com •Zee News •BBC Sport
Tweets about this
Harvest Rice 🍚 RT @bettingvillage: Real Madrid are all over Sociedad.
Madrid to score before 70:00 looks a great bet. Looks a matter of time... 12 minutes ago
The Betting Village Real Madrid are all over Sociedad.
Madrid to score before 70:00 looks a great bet. Looks a matter of time... 15 minutes ago
BetWizard Real Madrid - Real Sociedad : Both teams to score
Antalyaspor - Sivasspor : Over 2.5 goals
College 1975 - Glacis… https://t.co/1zMmaNAgIZ 4 hours ago
Christian White RT @GWSports1: ⚽️Copa del Ray continues tonight with both Barca & Real Madrid in action from 6pm ⏰
⭐️We are offering match prices along wit… 8 hours ago
GW Sports (Macbet) (Sports Bookmakers) ⚽️Copa del Ray continues tonight with both Barca & Real Madrid in action from 6pm ⏰
⭐️We are offering match prices… https://t.co/rfKJErHqNJ 8 hours ago
Your Online Best Friend 💛 RT @mafilmz: May 13, 2015: After single handedly carrying Real Madrid to the semi finals of the champions league, his goals against Juventu… 1 day ago
Femi⚪ RT @Tlong06: Positive bets for February.
Liverpool win
Dortmund over 2.5
Haland to score
Immobile to score
Real Madrid win or draw
Atalant… 1 day ago
مو May 13, 2015: After single handedly carrying Real Madrid to the semi finals of the champions league, his goals agai… https://t.co/Zy5qDBMU10 2 days ago