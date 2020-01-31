KRK RT @ESPNcricinfo: Just in: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and IPL 2020 after scans… 30 minutes ago Duta Samphoo Lain Jofra Archer: Fast bowler to miss England’s two Tests in Sri Lanka with elbow injury https://t.co/iF860aXPZi 30 minutes ago Ashish Chauhan BSE RT @AFP_Sport: England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the Test tour of Sri Lanka and IPL season due to a stress fracture in his elbow… 58 minutes ago Times Sport England were left facing questions over their handling of Archer after the fast bowler was ruled out of the two-Tes… https://t.co/vsenpqId5W 1 hour ago Bolaji RT @SkySportsNews: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the 2020 Indian Premier League se… 2 hours ago Saroj Pathirana #lka England fast bowler Jofra Archer, 24, to miss England's two-Test tour of #SriLanka next month because of a low-grad… https://t.co/QWIlBLJ8QL 2 hours ago Ayanda Frances Felem England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow in the UK. The scans confirmed… https://t.co/WvNej6nWC9 2 hours ago BBC South East Sport CRICKET: Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer to miss Test tour with elbow injury https://t.co/6HzeAjwx2E 2 hours ago