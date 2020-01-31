Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jofra Archer: Fast bowler to miss England's two Tests in Sri Lanka with elbow injury

Jofra Archer: Fast bowler to miss England's two Tests in Sri Lanka with elbow injury

BBC Sport Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jofra Archer will miss England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month and the Indian Premier League after suffering a low grade stress fracture of the elbow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus [Video]Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has confirmed that two members of the same family have tested positive for the coronavirus in Newcastle, England. Report by Patelr. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus: Two patients test positive in England [Video]Coronavirus: Two patients test positive in England

Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England bowler Archer to miss Sri Lanka tour with elbow injury

Jofra Archer will miss England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month and the Indian Premier League after suffering a low grade stress fracture of the elbow.
BBC News

Jofra Archer: England bowler to miss Test tour of Sri Lanka with elbow injury

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Jofra Archer will miss England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month and the Indian Premier League after suffering a low-grade stress...
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

meeracinema

KRK RT @ESPNcricinfo: Just in: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and IPL 2020 after scans… 30 minutes ago

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Jofra Archer: Fast bowler to miss England’s two Tests in Sri Lanka with elbow injury https://t.co/iF860aXPZi 30 minutes ago

ashishchauhan

Ashish Chauhan BSE RT @AFP_Sport: England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the Test tour of Sri Lanka and IPL season due to a stress fracture in his elbow… 58 minutes ago

TimesSport

Times Sport England were left facing questions over their handling of Archer after the fast bowler was ruled out of the two-Tes… https://t.co/vsenpqId5W 1 hour ago

ThisIsBolaji

Bolaji RT @SkySportsNews: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the 2020 Indian Premier League se… 2 hours ago

sarojpathi

Saroj Pathirana #lka England fast bowler Jofra Archer, 24, to miss England's two-Test tour of #SriLanka next month because of a low-grad… https://t.co/QWIlBLJ8QL 2 hours ago

AyandaFelemZA

Ayanda Frances Felem England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow in the UK. The scans confirmed… https://t.co/WvNej6nWC9 2 hours ago

BBCSESport

BBC South East Sport CRICKET: Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer to miss Test tour with elbow injury https://t.co/6HzeAjwx2E 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.