Manchester United and Chelsea set for summer transfer battle for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund ‘demand £100m’

talkSPORT Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head to bring Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho back to England this summer, according to reports. The 19-year-old has developed into one of the most exciting young stars in Europe since leaving Manchester City for Germany in 2017, aged just 17, and he’s now one of the most in-form […]
Inside Chelsea's summer transfer plans: Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and four areas to strengthen

The January window failure means the club's efforts will be redoubled and there are four departments Frank Lampard's squad requires improvement
Football.london

Jadon Sancho 'very likely' to leave Dortmund but Liverpool have transfer concern

Jadon Sancho 'very likely' to leave Dortmund but Liverpool have transfer concernLiverpool are interested in completing a summer transfer for Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

