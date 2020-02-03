Global  

Travis Kelce shows off custom-made Kansas City Chiefs WWE heavyweight belt

Daily Star Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Travis Kelce shows off custom-made Kansas City Chiefs WWE heavyweight beltThe Kansas City Chiefs ended their 60 year wait for a Super Bowl championship with an emphatic late win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reflects on SBLIV win

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reflects on SBLIV win 01:16

 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce praises head coach Andy Reid following the team's Super Bowl LIV win.

