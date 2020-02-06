Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sheena Bora case: Bail granted to Peter Mukerjea

Sheena Bora case: Bail granted to Peter Mukerjea

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
In a major setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and relief to Peter Mukerjea, the Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to him in the Sheena Bora murder case. The court, however, stayed its order by six weeks to enable an appeal by the CBI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sheena Bora case: Peter Mukerjea granted bail

Stay here for real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint RT @BQthefineprint: Bombay High Court granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case. https://… 3 minutes ago

BQthefineprint

The Fineprint Bombay High Court granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case. https://t.co/cJJAQXoubq 3 minutes ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #NewsAlert - Sheena Bora case: #PeterMukerjea has been granted bail by Bombay High Court. https://t.co/AIIX8hKpja 4 minutes ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #PeterMukerjea granted bail in #SheenaBora murder case https://t.co/6hRYPgctPU 4 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea #SheenaBoraMurderCase #BombayHighCourt… https://t.co/GmsO5gngrl 8 minutes ago

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: Sheena Bora case: Peter Mukerjea has been granted bail by Bombay High Court. https://t.co/vUW27wROJB 12 minutes ago

PayaswiniLLB

Payaswini Upadhyay RT @BQthefineprint: Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukherjea granted bail by a single judge bench of the High Court. https://t.co/acJ227js7y 12 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Sheena Bora case accused Peter Mukerjea was granted bail by Bombay HC. However, on CBI's request, the court stayed… https://t.co/FJ0tdruLAO 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.