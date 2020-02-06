Global  

Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea

Hindu Thursday, 6 February 2020
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the Sheena Bora killing case, observing that prima f
Recent related news from verified sources

Bombay high court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

In a major setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and relief to Peter Mukerjea, the Bombay high court on Thursday granted bail to him in the Sheena...
IndiaTimes

Sheena Bora case: Peter Mukerjea granted bail

Stay here for real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:
IndiaTimes

PayaswiniLLB

Payaswini Upadhyay RT @BQthefineprint: Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukherjea granted bail by a single judge bench of the High Court. https://t.co/acJ227js7y 16 seconds ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Sheena Bora case accused Peter Mukerjea was granted bail by Bombay HC. However, on CBI's request, the court stayed… https://t.co/FJ0tdruLAO 51 seconds ago

KaranDe76737049

दोस्त करन RT @TheQuint: Peter Mukerjea was arrested on 19 November 2015 in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is… 3 minutes ago

HeyRajeshJee

Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom Sheena Bora case: Bail granted to Peter Mukerjea https://t.co/atewt1djsm 6 minutes ago

omgnce

om prakash singh RT @news18dotcom: #TopStory -- Peter Mukerjea was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court, more than four years after his arrest.… 9 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today “Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea” https://t.co/bZeFsbsUrV 9 minutes ago

BJPGMDassPondy

BJPGMurugadassan,Auditor,L.Law,Pondy, RT @moneycontrolcom: The Bombay HC, today, granted bail to former media baron #PeterMukerjea in the #SheenaBora murder case. Your take? ✍️🏾… 12 minutes ago

Kupamanduka1

Kupamanduka not directly involved.....is it necessary to get your self involved in henious crimes. Then why there are so many c… https://t.co/0D9R4tF7VJ 13 minutes ago

