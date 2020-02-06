Sport24.co.za | Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races

A retail version of Nike's Zoom Alphafly NEXT% footwear has been unveiled by the shoemaker.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Percy Chauke RT @News24: Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races | @Sport24news https://t.co/3NSiGKExme https://t.co/c6a1lb6xx2 10 hours ago News24 Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races | @Sport24news https://t.co/3NSiGKExme https://t.co/c6a1lb6xx2 10 hours ago Cadre in Chief [CIC]™🇿🇦 RT @Sport24news: Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races. https://t.co/qqXWegwxFH https://t.co/0uAbmsTJbC 13 hours ago Sport24 Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races. https://t.co/qqXWegwxFH https://t.co/0uAbmsTJbC 15 hours ago