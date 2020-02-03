Global  

Boxer Gervonta Davis charged with simple battery after disturbing video of him with woman goes viral

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A video that circulated on social media showed WBA lightweight champ Gervonta Davis grabbing a woman. He's been charged with simple battery.
Boxer Charged With Domestic Battery For Incident With Ex-Girlfriend

Boxer Charged With Domestic Battery For Incident With Ex-Girlfriend

 Lightweight championship boxer Gervonta Davis turned himself in to Coral Gables Police on Tuesday after cell phone video surfaced showing him getting into physical altercation with a woman in Miami.

World champion boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis has been arrested and charged with battery after a viral video allegedly showed him in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

Cell phone video has surfaced of Baltimore world boxing champion Gervonta Davis apparently getting into a physical altercation with a woman.

