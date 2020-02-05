UFC 247 UK start time: Jones vs Reyes – Date and times, full fight card, TV channel and free live stream

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jon Jones is set to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 247 this weekend when he takes on Dominick Reyes. There will be a huge night of MMA action in Houston, Texas this weekend with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones topping the bill once again. The two-time UFC champ is widely regarded as one of the […] 👓 View full article

