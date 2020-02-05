UFC 247 UK start time: Jones vs Reyes – Date and times, full fight card, TV channel and free live stream
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Jon Jones is set to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 247 this weekend when he takes on Dominick Reyes. There will be a huge night of MMA action in Houston, Texas this weekend with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones topping the bill once again. The two-time UFC champ is widely regarded as one of the […]
Craig Robinson recounts when he first met Winslow Fegley for the table read of “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made”. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share...
Based on Stephan Pastis' book and directed by Tom McCarthy, Disney+'s "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" follows Timmy Failure (Winslow Fegley), a quirky 5th grader who runs a detective agency. Timmy..