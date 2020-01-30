Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mookie Betts trade to Dodgers on hold after medical review over prospect, per report

Mookie Betts trade to Dodgers on hold after medical review over prospect, per report

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The three-team trade involving Mookie Betts is on hold after the Red Sox found an issue in the medical reports with Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price

Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price 00:38

 dodgers acquire mookie betts david price deal red sox three-team deal

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For February 5 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 5

Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mookie Betts trade reportedly on hold because of prospect's medical review but still expected to be finalized

Brusdar Graterol's physical has reportedly turned up some concerns for the Red Sox
CBS Sports

Sources: Red Sox talk Betts trade with Dodgers

The Red Sox are in talks with the Dodgers about a Mookie Betts trade, sources told ESPN.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

RyvnJosephh

gross RT @h_breww: Per sources: The Boston Red Sox trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the LA Dodgers for $45, a pack of mango juul pods, and a… 3 minutes ago

rausonco

RausonCo RT @JeffPassan: While officials involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade remain confident Betts will wind up with the Los Angeles Dod… 6 minutes ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports #RedSox Mookie Betts Blockbuster Trade Reportedly Delayed Over Medical Concerns With Brusdar Graterol: https://t.co/8wjpjs6bSK 6 minutes ago

kurtludden19

Kurtis Ludden RT @mlbtraderumors: There's a holdup in the Mookie Betts trade https://t.co/abG0ehr4xr #Dodgers #RedSox #MNTwins https://t.co/MTzCjzWFw3 7 minutes ago

DodgersNation

Dodgers Nation Players will hopefully be officially on the move soon. https://t.co/TEN2ZAZooa 7 minutes ago

Robwee299

Robert Buisson Mookie Betts trade held up by medical issues with Brusdar Graterol, report says https://t.co/yTddvVqfTi KARMA PEOPL… https://t.co/A6iFf98tE4 9 minutes ago

kurtludden19

Kurtis Ludden RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Why the three-team Mookie Betts trade is not yet complete: https://t.co/ZtX8TdUGJ7 #MNTwins #RedSox #Dodgers 10 minutes ago

Timmaster2020

Timothy Clark RT @thundercrat: It's sad to see the Dodgers trade away guys I genuinely like as players and as people. Of course seeing Mookie Betts in a… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.