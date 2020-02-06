Woodgate backs Morrison to prove doubters wrong after January move Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has given his backing to new signing Ravel Morrison after his recent loan move from Sheffield United



The post Woodgate backs Morrison to prove doubters wrong after January move appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Suraj Sharma Woodgate backs Morrison to prove doubters wrong after January move | TEAMtalk https://t.co/lxVDGful90 1 week ago