ً RT @wojespn: ESPN story with @ramonashelburne on the New York Knicks plan to hire CAA player agent Leon Rose as President. https://t.co/agp… 30 seconds ago Filippo RT @ESPNNewYork: Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez https://t.co/ew7ilw0sKS https://t.co/XaJltdoA32 3 minutes ago Sports News Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez https://t.co/PJbl5f8IRT 4 minutes ago BinoBola Knicks plan to make CAA player agent Leon Rose their next president; represents players like Joel Embiid, Chris Pau… https://t.co/NVwQKrXQWN 9 minutes ago Elisa So, Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez https://t.co/FuPG6LEPvZ https://t.co/rwqsP7HsgJ 15 minutes ago NBA News Now Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose for prez - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/dxgDqPNJg2 17 minutes ago brian burnside Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez https://t.co/09IIKXcKJD 18 minutes ago NBA News Now Sources: Knicks plan to hire agent Rose for prez - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/F6dqMkKrPl https://t.co/NqhiXagCsk 18 minutes ago