Knicks close to deal with agent Leon Rose to be team president, source says

Newsday Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Agent has had deep ties with Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan and represents Carmelo Anthony, helping stock the Knicks roster with CAA clients in the last decade.
Recent related news from verified sources

Reports: Knicks Close To Hiring Player Agent Leon Rose As Next President

Finding a replacement for fired Steve Mills figured to be a drawn-out process, but the New York Knicks have reportedly moved swiftly.
CBS 2

New York Knicks plan to name agent Leon Rose as head of basketball operations

The New York Knicks plan on naming player agent Leon Rose as their new head of basketball operations, replacing Steve Mills.
USATODAY.com

Soibel

Stanislav Soibel RT @ShamsCharania: Morris and Harkless both expect for deal to close and end up with Clippers and Knicks, respectively, league sources said… 4 minutes ago

