Cristiano Ronaldo on turning 35: By now I thought I´d be a fisherman in Madeira!
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo thought by the age of 35 he would be a “fisherman in Madeira” and remains convinced of Champions League glory with Juventus. The Portugal superstar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and reflected on a glittering career during which he has become acknowledged as one of the all-time greats. Ronaldo has won top-flight titles […]
Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro turns 35 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the famous soccer player. 1. When he was younger, he was nicknamed “cry-baby” because he would throw temper tantrums and “little bee” because he was so fast. 2. He...
Cristiano Ronaldo emulated a feat last achieved in December 2005 as he continued his stunning goalscoring streak for Juventus on Sunday. The five-time Ballon... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT