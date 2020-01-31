Cristiano Ronaldo on turning 35: By now I thought I´d be a fisherman in Madeira!

Global  

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo thought by the age of 35 he would be a “fisherman in Madeira” and remains convinced of Champions League glory with Juventus. The Portugal superstar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and reflected on a glittering career during which he has become acknowledged as one of the all-time greats. Ronaldo has won top-flight titles […]

 Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo! Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro turns 35 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the famous soccer player. 1. When he was younger, he was nicknamed “cry-baby” because he would throw temper tantrums and “little bee” because he was so fast. 2. He...

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday. According to CNN, the goal brought his tally for the club up to 50 goals. The Portuguese international only joined the..

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Georgina Rodriguez recollects first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she was very nervous when she first saw the football superstar. Georgina explained that it was...
Cristiano Ronaldo matches Trezeguet feat with goal in ninth straight Serie A game

Cristiano Ronaldo emulated a feat last achieved in December 2005 as he continued his stunning goalscoring streak for Juventus on Sunday. The five-time Ballon...
