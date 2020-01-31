Cristiano Ronaldo on turning 35: By now I thought I´d be a fisherman in Madeira!

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo thought by the age of 35 he would be a “fisherman in Madeira” and remains convinced of Champions League glory with Juventus. The Portugal superstar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and reflected on a glittering career during which he has become acknowledged as one of the all-time greats. Ronaldo has won top-flight titles […]



