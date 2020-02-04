Global  

New York Knicks plan to name agent Leon Rose as head of basketball operations

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The New York Knicks plan on naming player agent Leon Rose as their new head of basketball operations, replacing Steve Mills.
