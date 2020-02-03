Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA trade deadline: Latest news and intel

NBA trade deadline: Latest news and intel

ESPN Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Is a blockbuster deal coming? Get the latest NBA trade deadline news and analysis, including trade grades and inside intel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Bulls Quiet Headed Toward Trade Deadline

Bulls Quiet Headed Toward Trade Deadline 01:04

 The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and the Bulls are in a bit of a tough spot.

Recent related videos from verified sources

AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal [Video]AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal

Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:43Published

Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline? [Video]Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline?

Boston Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers joined Dan Roche on Sports Final to break down what the B's could do at the upcoming NHL trade deadline.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump delivers post-impeachment remarks, NBA trade deadline, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know Thursday

President Donald Trump takes the stage after his acquittal in the historic impeachment trial, the NBA trade deadline is here and more things to start your...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

Nuggets Insider: Why Keita Bates-Diop provides best value among trade additions

It’s hard to blame the lukewarm reaction of Nuggets fans to the four-team trade that brought four new faces to the locker room. Denver’s haul doesn’t...
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.