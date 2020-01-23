Judd Trump loses 4-3 to Kyren Wilson at World Grand Prix

Kyren Wilson beats defending champion and world number one Judd Trump to reach the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Grand Prairie Record Collector Proud Owner Of 'World’s Rarest Album' The Grammy Awards this weekend will honor the best in the world of music. But in the world of music collectors, one of the best is found in Grand Prairie. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:36Published 3 weeks ago Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson through to face Graeme Dott in final Neil Robertson beats Kyren Wilson 6-4 to reach the final of the World Grand Prix against Graeme Dott.

BBC Sport 3 days ago



Graeme Dott beats Tom Ford to reach World Grand Prix final Graeme Dott beats Tom Ford 6-4 to reach the World Grand Prix final against either Neil Robertson or Kyren Wilson.

BBC Sport 4 days ago





Tweets about this