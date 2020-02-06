Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer

Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer

Daily Star Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summerInter Milan star Martinez has been touted for a swap deal with Manchester United's Paul Pogba - but now looks to be heading to Spain instead
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd fans scoff as Lionel Messi linked with Old Trafford transfer

Man Utd fans scoff as Lionel Messi linked with Old Trafford transferManchester United fans have laughed off rumours that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona and seek a move to Old Trafford this summer
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebraHarney6

Debra Harney RT @City_Xtra: Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is set to snub interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid this su… 3 minutes ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer | Daily Star https://t.co/BYhS9I28gO 6 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/ftAHLzQzoK 21 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer https://t.co/f03k2esD0A https://t.co/MyV8hS1F3c 22 minutes ago

ManCityNewsApp

Man City News 365 Daily Star: Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer… https://t.co/PCAcdCmF4Q 26 minutes ago

DS_ManCity

Daily Star Man City Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer https://t.co/KrE0RiE1Ec #MCFC 26 minutes ago

City_Xtra

Man City Xtra Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is set to snub interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madri… https://t.co/sb1dXuDFWz 29 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Lautaro Martinez set to snub Man Utd and City transfer to join Barcelona this summer https://t.co/22BXBhJW4i https://t.co/clGHx34K6t 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.