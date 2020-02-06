Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal

Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal

ESPN Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Heat have agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to the Grizzlies for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources told ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed Wednesday night on his...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllBasketballs

All The Basketball Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal #NBA #Basketball #Fans https://t.co/UDMjY6krvf 7 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal https://t.co/C51GtFUOUu via @ESPN https://t.co/JOIC5r5yjh 7 minutes ago

RAMSEYUNKNOWN

RAMSEY_UNKNOWN SR Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal https://t.co/Shu4qs5jnw via @ESPN App https://t.co/FBKA1nQGE5 10 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal https://t.co/rOxpNOOdt2 https://t.co/FC31QASLxg 12 minutes ago

kdvcm

Milan Kadovic Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal https://t.co/NZlLQSZNFG https://t.co/Gm4L9emyI2 13 minutes ago

206SEA_

206-SEA Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal The Heat have agreed to trade Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow and Jam… https://t.co/Vdry5N3pk3 15 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal https://t.co/NRYMMNATl1 16 minutes ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Sources: Waiters to Grizz in Iguodala Heat deal: The Heat have agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and Ja… https://t.co/uFSK0B44AX 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.