Fantasy Football: What to know for XFL Week 1 — injury reports, game previews and more

CBS Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A look at the Week 1 XFL matchups, including injury reports, depth chart discussion and more.
Recent related news from verified sources

Fantasy Football: XFL depth chart breakdown, DFS strategy for Week 1

Ben Gretch goes team by team with important takeaways from the release of full XFL depth charts for Week 1.
CBS Sports

StevenDueck1

Steven Dueck @The_MJF I won my fantasy football championship and I’ve been celebrating!! How would you celebrate because you are… https://t.co/BYftWOutcb 14 hours ago

FF_BoltOfPurple

Gabriel Duran Here is my second #XFL fantasy football team!! Let me know what y’all think!! @xfl2020 @dylanticeff RB: Ja’Quan Ga… https://t.co/Lvd5E2Hy2E 17 hours ago

FF_BoltOfPurple

Gabriel Duran Here is my first #XFL fantasy football team!! Let me know what y’all think!! @xfl2020 @dylanticeff RB: De’Veon Smi… https://t.co/dyFDwwxHiw 17 hours ago

PFF_Fantasy

PFF Fantasy Football XFL fantasy football football is here! This is what we know so far headed into week 1 👇 @JeffRatcliffe https://t.co/HGbUqCZXCx 22 hours ago

JOBOOZOSO

FantasyLeagueGM Fantasy Football: What to know for XFL Week 1 — injury reports, game previews and more - CBS Sports https://t.co/ncPk0OQBo5 1 day ago

SnehaKumarRedd2

Sneha Kumar Reddy @RahulPa40197026 @BhaskarReddyY8 Just go with what u feel. Win or loss don't matter. Enjoy the game. Real thrill in… https://t.co/UjNFzc748W 2 days ago

firephool

Seth Tuper RT @DomFFL: I know the last thing this world needs is another fantasy football podcast, but here I am thinking about making one anyways. My… 2 days ago

OddsCovers

Odds Covers Fantasy Football: What to know for XFL Week 1 — injury reports, game previews and more https://t.co/C9YfOO0a7X via… https://t.co/ddHmL2yMUg 2 days ago

