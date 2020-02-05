Global  

Colin Cowherd can’t understand why the Rockets traded Clint Capela — ‘They don’t even have an identity’

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd can’t understand why the Rockets traded Clint Capela — ‘They don’t even have an identity’The Houston Rockets officially traded Clint Capela and Colin Cowherd breaks it down. Hear why he doesn't like the trade and wonders just how good the Rockets will be in the future.
