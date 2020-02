luke RT @Rockets_Insider: #Rockets trade deadline mega mailbag: Will Clint Capela be a Rocket past Thursday? A TON of insight on Houston’s plan… 47 seconds ago Nick Diddy RT @Yo_balloutD1: just want to say thank you to the Houston Rockets coaching staff and players for giving me a opportunity to be a great fa… 3 minutes ago legend just want to say thank you to the Houston Rockets coaching staff and players for giving me a opportunity to be a gr… https://t.co/nbnuMfRmGt 4 minutes ago Wash RT @arye_abraham: I'm told that the Houston Rockets are spending the final minutes before the trade deadline in efforts to acquire a reboun… 5 minutes ago Arye Abraham I'm told that the Houston Rockets are spending the final minutes before the trade deadline in efforts to acquire a rebounding center. 10 minutes ago nurudeen shehu Trade deadline: Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is headed to the Atlanta Hawks in… https://t.co/drRLCxGSnA 17 minutes ago RAY RUBIO JR RT @CBSSportsNBA: NBA Trade deadline: Houston Rockets trade Jordan Bell to Memphis Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo https://t.co/dw9r1VxGPa htt… 56 minutes ago CBS Sports NBA NBA Trade deadline: Houston Rockets trade Jordan Bell to Memphis Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo… https://t.co/H4nYkv08JC 59 minutes ago