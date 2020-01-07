Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town

Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town

The Sport Review Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Encouraged by his parents, the then 22-year-old Roger Federer marked his first Major tennis victory, at Wimbledon in 2003, by launching his own charitable foundation. More than 16 years and 20 Majors later, the Roger Federer Foundation has supported 1.5 million children via School Readiness Initiatives in Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and […]

The post Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Federer excited to face Nadal in sixth Match for Africa

Federer excited to face Nadal in sixth Match for Africa 01:16

 Roger Federer expresses his excitement at facing rival Rafael Nadal in Cape Town, South Africa in the sixth edition of the Match for Africa.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' [Video]Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Here he is! Rafael Nadal touches down in Cape Town

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Cape Town ahead of his much-anticipated match against Swiss rival Roger Federer.
News24

Roger Federer: Playing in South Africa will be special

*Cape Town:* Ahead of the exhibition match against Rafael Nadal, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has said that playing a match in South Africa will be special...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24

Tweets about this

NARESH_48

Naresh Raina... RT @SitTanyusha: 🥰❤️ Rafael Nadal takes part in a Roger Federer Foundation Learning through Play session with South African children ahead… 2 minutes ago

fa_bokalli

Francois Adrien RT @MattRacquet: Nadal: *hits serve that lands somewhere near table mountain* Federer: @Eurosport_UK https://t.co/c5c6h5iNlN https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

TshepangTau3

The_R €@L_Poet TT RT @Eddie_Kuntha: $3m was raised for charity in Africa A record for the highest attendance tennis match in history was set. Thanks Trevor… 7 minutes ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa Federer – Nadal ‘Match in Africa’ sets social media tongues wagging https://t.co/NB2NAWzovA https://t.co/f8FdaUVrcK 12 minutes ago

GENTOSENII

genti din piele... Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal Exhibition Highlights | Match In Africa 2020 https://t.co/NZhFhQlld4 via @YouTube 17 minutes ago

lalit_lokmat

Lalit Zambare RT @thefield_in: #MatchInAfrica "I never thought I’d be a part of something like that": #Federer "An unforgettable evening. We will pro… 19 minutes ago

Sa411_

Latest Gossip News by Sa411 Match In Africa 2020 Doubles: Roger Federer & Bill Gates v Rafa Nadal & Trevor Noah https://t.co/2DNxj4wFOy https://t.co/zMYNjQM4YF 19 minutes ago

Moothong2007

Moothong RT @Ubitennis: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in record-breaking Match for Africa in Cape Town https://t.co/8RMwJvn4LT https://t.co/oScvd… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.