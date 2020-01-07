Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Encouraged by his parents, the then 22-year-old Roger Federer marked his first Major tennis victory, at Wimbledon in 2003, by launching his own charitable foundation. More than 16 years and 20 Majors later, the Roger Federer Foundation has supported 1.5 million children via School Readiness Initiatives in Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and […]
The post Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town appeared first on The Sport Review.
England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
*Cape Town:* Ahead of the exhibition match against Rafael Nadal, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has said that playing a match in South Africa will be special... Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times •News24
Tweets about this
Naresh Raina... RT @SitTanyusha: 🥰❤️
Rafael Nadal takes part in a Roger Federer Foundation Learning through Play session with South African children ahead… 2 minutes ago