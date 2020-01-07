Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Encouraged by his parents, the then 22-year-old Roger Federer marked his first Major tennis victory, at Wimbledon in 2003, by launching his own charitable foundation. More than 16 years and 20 Majors later, the Roger Federer Foundation has supported 1.5 million children via School Readiness Initiatives in Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and […]



The post Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

