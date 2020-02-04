Global  

Yanks already banged up heading into spring training

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hal Steinbrenner talked about his goals for the New York Yankees over the next two months. “I just want to get through spring training healthy,” the Yankees owner said Wednesday afternoon. Three hours later, New York announced left-hander James Paxton had spinal surgery earlier in the day and wouldn’t pitch in […]
 Spring Training season is about a month away and one man is warning about a scam that took him for hundreds.

