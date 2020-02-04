Yanks already banged up heading into spring training

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hal Steinbrenner talked about his goals for the New York Yankees over the next two months. "I just want to get through spring training healthy," the Yankees owner said Wednesday afternoon. Three hours later, New York announced left-hander James Paxton had spinal surgery earlier in the day and wouldn't pitch in […]


