Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Minnesota acquired D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman from Golden State for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first- and second-round pick,
