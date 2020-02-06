Barcelona XI vs Bilbao confirmed: A strong side but these fans fume as stalwart continues to start and Griezmann is dropped Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CaughtOffside There are some brave choices from Quique Setien here https://t.co/LSgcnzJJk8 1 hour ago