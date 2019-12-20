Global  

Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Pistons trade Andre Drummond to CavaliersDetroit gets John Henson, Brandon Knight and 2023 second-round pick
Pistons exploring Andre Drummond trade with multiple teams, according to reports [Video]Pistons exploring Andre Drummond trade with multiple teams, according to reports

Pistons exploring Andre Drummond trade with multiple teams, according to reports. Brad Galli has more.

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA..

Detroit Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cleveland Cavaliers

Andre Drummond, a two-time All-Star center and the Detroit Pistons' longest- tenured player, has been dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers at deadline.
Sources: Cavs near deal for Pistons' Drummond

The Cavaliers are finalizing a deal for Pistons center Andre Drummond, sources tell ESPN.
Cj808R35

Cj RT @971theticketxyt: "I can be happy it got done, but I can critique how it got done," said Valenti on the Pistons' Andre Drummond trade.… 18 seconds ago

Scuba_Steve26

Stephen RT @EverythingCLE_: Full Trade Details #Cavs receive: - C Andre Drummond #Pistons receive: - G Brandon Knight - C John Henson - 2023 seco… 32 seconds ago

rob_til

Rob Van Til RT @EliBashiNBA: Pistons fans for the last million years: “TRADE ANDRE DRUMMOND FOR A BAG OF CHIPS I DON’T CARE” *Pistons trade Andre for… 32 seconds ago

migzpad

miguel RT @LegionHoops: FULL TRADE DETAILS: Pistons receive: John Henson Brandon Knight 2nd-round pick Cavaliers receive: Andre Drummond 38 seconds ago

fking_amazing

Intelectual Killah🧖🏽‍♂️ RT @HotNewHipHop: Detroit dumps Drummond for a Spalding pump and a six pack of Fanta https://t.co/OzzD1aoVDd 52 seconds ago

BootMaGoot

Jeff Boutillier RT @FakeSportsCentr: BREAKING: Pistons agree to trade Andre Drummond to the Cavs for a pair of tickets to a Browns game. Seats are said to… 1 minute ago

GuianHermosa

Guian RT @FantasyLabsNBA: Trade summary: Cavs get - Andre Drummond Pistons get - Brandon Knight, John Henson 1 minute ago

WolthuisLuke

Luke Wolthuis RT @tonydombrowski: I really don’t have a problem with the Andre Drummond trade. There wasn’t a market for him. The Pistons making this mo… 1 minute ago

