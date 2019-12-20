Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers

Cj RT @971theticketxyt: "I can be happy it got done, but I can critique how it got done," said Valenti on the Pistons' Andre Drummond trade.… 18 seconds ago Stephen RT @EverythingCLE_: Full Trade Details #Cavs receive: - C Andre Drummond #Pistons receive: - G Brandon Knight - C John Henson - 2023 seco… 32 seconds ago Rob Van Til RT @EliBashiNBA: Pistons fans for the last million years: “TRADE ANDRE DRUMMOND FOR A BAG OF CHIPS I DON’T CARE” *Pistons trade Andre for… 32 seconds ago miguel RT @LegionHoops: FULL TRADE DETAILS: Pistons receive: John Henson Brandon Knight 2nd-round pick Cavaliers receive: Andre Drummond 38 seconds ago Intelectual Killah🧖🏽‍♂️ RT @HotNewHipHop: Detroit dumps Drummond for a Spalding pump and a six pack of Fanta https://t.co/OzzD1aoVDd 52 seconds ago Jeff Boutillier RT @FakeSportsCentr: BREAKING: Pistons agree to trade Andre Drummond to the Cavs for a pair of tickets to a Browns game. Seats are said to… 1 minute ago Guian RT @FantasyLabsNBA: Trade summary: Cavs get - Andre Drummond Pistons get - Brandon Knight, John Henson 1 minute ago Luke Wolthuis RT @tonydombrowski: I really don’t have a problem with the Andre Drummond trade. There wasn’t a market for him. The Pistons making this mo… 1 minute ago