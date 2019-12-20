Global  

Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Pistons trade Andre Drummond to CavaliersDetroit gets John Henson, Brandon Knight and 2023 second-round pick
News video: Pistons trade Drummond to Cavaliers at deadline

Pistons trade Drummond to Cavaliers at deadline 01:37

 The Pistons made a deal at the NBA trade deadline Thursday to send Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA trade deadline day: Pistons' Andre Drummond traded to Cavaliers, reports say

The Cavaliers pulled off a stunner at the trade deadline
CBS Sports

Sources: Cavs near deal for Pistons' Drummond

The Cavaliers are finalizing a deal for Pistons center Andre Drummond, sources tell ESPN.
ESPN

detsportsnation

DetroitSportsNation Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores post message following Andre Drummond trade #Pistons @AndreDrummond https://t.co/IAFCyDw678 1 minute ago

suhhhlenaa

Selena Medeiros RT @AmicoHoops: #Cavs agree to trade for #Pistons center Andre Drummond. Sending John Henson and Brandon Knight to Detroit. https://t.co/uX… 1 minute ago

AVAtwozero

Vince Agraan RT @AmicoHoops: Trade sending Andre Drummond from #Pistons to #Cavs is now official. https://t.co/uXaMIFQZTZ 4 minutes ago

Gatorshow184

Brandon RT @detnewsRodBeard: #Pistons announce trade sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers. Quote from team owner Tom Gores: https://t.co/ZPCBhJo1Ff 10 minutes ago

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @LegionHoops: FULL TRADE DETAILS: Pistons receive: John Henson Brandon Knight 2nd-round pick Cavaliers receive: Andre Drummond 10 minutes ago

_cjg1124

Cortez Grayson RT @CavsJoeG: Yep. It's official .... #Cavs acquire C Andre Drummond from the Pistons in exchange for G Bradon Knight, C John Henson & 202… 28 minutes ago

tzam2299

Thomas Zambiasi @couchandtherube @groovy_donuts Does this trade with Andre Drummond mean the Pistons are finally leaning towards an… https://t.co/b2vUbD9kuc 46 minutes ago

_FreeGucciGuwop

MAYBACH O RT @TMZ: Andre Drummond Rips Pistons After Trade, There's No Loyalty! https://t.co/9rkf67QHRj 57 minutes ago

