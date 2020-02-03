Global  

49ers' Raheem Mostert offers to return Super Bowl jersey to Chiefs' Damien Williams

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Chiefs' Damien Williams and 49ers' Raheem Mostert are longtime friends and swapped jerseys after Super Bowl, but now Williams might get his back.
News video: Damien Williams touchdown

Damien Williams touchdown 00:35

 Damien Williams touchdown

San Diego native Damien Williams leads the Kansas City Chiefs to an exciting Super Bowl championship.

Williams, a former Dolphin, felt disrespected during Super Bowl week in Miami, so he took it out on 49ers
The 49ers' Raheem Mostert and the Chiefs' Damien Williams, undrafted running backs, led their teams in rushing in Super Bowl LIV.
