Detroit Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cleveland Cavaliers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Andre Drummond, a two-time All-Star center and the Detroit Pistons' longest- tenured player, has been dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers at deadline.
Pistons trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers

Pistons trade Andre Drummond to CavaliersDetroit gets John Henson, Brandon Knight and 2023 second-round pick
FOX Sports

NBA trade deadline day: Pistons' Andre Drummond traded to Cavaliers, reports say

The Cavaliers pulled off a stunner at the trade deadline
CBS Sports


