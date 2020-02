'Leeds are in big trouble' - Nottingham Forest fans react to Samba Sow fitness hints

Nottingham Forest news | Samba Sow could be set to feature against Leeds United.



Recent related news from verified sources Former West Brom boss makes Leeds United prediction that Nottingham Forest fans will not like Nottingham Forest news | Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker were both on target for the Reds as they put aside their Elland Road opponents at the City Ground.

Nottingham Post 5 days ago



'Best manager we've had' - Nottingham Forest fans are loving Sabri Lamouchi's Leeds United antics Nottingham Forest 2 Leeds United 0 | Fans enjoyed Lamouchi's in-game actions as Forest cruised to an important victory.

Nottingham Post 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this