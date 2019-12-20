Global  

NBA Trade Deadline: Does Andre Iguodala push the Miami Heat into title contention?

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
NBA Trade Deadline: Does Andre Iguodala push the Miami Heat into title contention?By adding Andre Iguodala, the Miami Heat are taking a veteran approach to competing for the NBA title.
News video: Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat 01:07

 Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat Iguodala has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN. The Grizzlies would acquire Justise Winslow from the Heat in the deal. Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies are also working on a three-team trade with the...

Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat, AP source says

MIAMI -- A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed Wednesday night on his...
Denver Post

Colin Cowherd: Not acquiring Andre Iguodala is ultimately the best thing for the Lakers

Colin Cowherd: Not acquiring Andre Iguodala is ultimately the best thing for the LakersThe Los Angeles Lakers failed to acquire veteran Andre Iguodala during the NBA's trade deadline and Colin Cowherd explains why it's a good thing for the team.
FOX Sports


