A step ahead? Nike's Vaporfly shoe changing marathon game

FOX Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A step ahead? Nike's Vaporfly shoe changing marathon gameA type of shoe may play a significant role when sizing up the medal favorites for the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics this summer
A step ahead? Nike's Vaporfly shoe changing marathon game

To pick the favorites in this year's Olympic marathon, just glance at the shoes of the runners on the starting line. Anyone wearing Nike's Vaporfly model may...
