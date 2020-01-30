Martin Odegaard Scores Against Parent Club as Real Sociedad Beat Real Madrid in the Copa (Video)
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Martin Odegaard has been impressive this season with Real Sociedad on loan from Real Madrid. Though they’ll undoubtedly be happy about it, his parent club won’t thank him for scoring the opening goal as Sociedad beat Real in the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu by 3-4. Not that he celebrated it much. ⚽️ […]
The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will make it through to the semi-finals?
Martin Odegaard, currently at Real Sociedad on a two-season loan from Real Madrid, says the plan hasn’t changed and he is set to remain in San Sebastian until... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC News
