Martin Odegaard Scores Against Parent Club as Real Sociedad Beat Real Madrid in the Copa (Video)

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Martin Odegaard has been impressive this season with Real Sociedad on loan from Real Madrid. Though they’ll undoubtedly be happy about it, his parent club won’t thank him for scoring the opening goal as Sociedad beat Real in the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu by 3-4. Not that he celebrated it much. ⚽️ […]



