Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Martin Odegaard Scores Against Parent Club as Real Sociedad Beat Real Madrid in the Copa (Video)

Martin Odegaard Scores Against Parent Club as Real Sociedad Beat Real Madrid in the Copa (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Martin Odegaard has been impressive this season with Real Sociedad on loan from Real Madrid. Though they’ll undoubtedly be happy about it, his parent club won’t thank him for scoring the opening goal as Sociedad beat Real in the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu by 3-4. Not that he celebrated it much. ⚽️ […]

The post Martin Odegaard Scores Against Parent Club as Real Sociedad Beat Real Madrid in the Copa (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals

Everything you need to know about the 'Copa del Rey' quarter-finals 01:29

 The ‘Copa del Rey’ quarter-finals kick off tomorrow night and we can't wait to see how everything turns out! Here are some deets that could affect how each team does. Do you think your team will make it through to the semi-finals?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special 'Real Story of … Selena' [Video]REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special 'Real Story of … Selena'

REELZ will profile the calculated actions of Selena Quintanilla's killer Yolanda Saldivar in the upcoming special Real Story of …Selena, set to air on Saturday, February 1st 10ET / 7PT. Hollywood..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published

REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special ‘Real Story of … Sele [Video]REELZ Profiles The Calculated Actions Of Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar In New Special ‘Real Story of … Sele

REELZ will profile the calculated actions of Selena Quintanilla's killer Yolanda Saldivar in the upcoming special Real Story of …Selena, set to air on Saturday, February 1st 10ET / 7PT. Hollywood..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Martin Odegaard scores for Sociedad vs Real Madrid after Areola blunder


CaughtOffside

The plan to stay at Sociedad for two seasons hasn’t changed – Odegaard

Martin Odegaard, currently at Real Sociedad on a two-season loan from Real Madrid, says the plan hasn’t changed and he is set to remain in San Sebastian until...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

AslamBakar3

AslamBakar RT @MailSport: Real Madrid HUMILIATED at home as Real Sociedad knock them out of the Copa del Rey as Martin Odegaard scores against his par… 10 minutes ago

enhbet

Enhanced Bets On-loan Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Odegaard scores against his parent club to help send Real Madrid out of the… https://t.co/g6p3Ob36s2 22 minutes ago

yayah187

, RT @Cleansheet: Real Madrid humiliated by Martin Odegaard-inspired Real Sociedad in Copa Del Rey https://t.co/pgO0uI3Oeb https://t.co/E0Y6e… 33 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Real Madrid humiliated by Martin Odegaard-inspired Real Sociedad in Copa Del Rey https://t.co/pgO0uI3Oeb https://t.co/E0Y6eb4BHZ 35 minutes ago

RMLiveScores

Real Madrid LIVE Real Madrid humiliated by Martin Odegaard-inspired Real Sociedad in Copa Del Rey https://t.co/mUKmZn6rYT… https://t.co/eQ9rP876rc 36 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Real Madrid HUMILIATED at home as Real Sociedad knock them out of the Copa del Rey as Martin Odegaard scores agains… https://t.co/obzxmgRYlm 41 minutes ago

fbbpp

SPORTS 4 ALL Martin Odegaard scores against Real Madrid in Copa Del Rey thrashing https://t.co/CnEHtfplY5 https://t.co/9x3rGhZuj0 43 minutes ago

wanner316

wayne peers RT @nsfooty: Real Madrid humiliated by Martin Odegaard-inspired Real Sociedad in Copa Del Rey https://t.co/PYsgQBVOnD https://t.co/L5zc0Oed… 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.