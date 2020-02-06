Titans finalize staff, Haslett to coach inside linebackers Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mike Vrabel has finalized the members of his Titans coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as Tennessee's inside linebackers coach Mike Vrabel has finalized the members of his Titans coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as Tennessee's inside linebackers coach 👓 View full article

