Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad: Odegaard and Isak shine to leave Bernabeu stunned

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Martin Odegaard gave his parent club a telling reminder of his talents as Real Sociedad stunned Real Madrid with a 4-3 victory in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The 21-year-old playmaker opened the scoring midway through the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, assisted by a dreadful goalkeeping error from Alphonse Areola. That was Odegaard’s sixth […]

The post Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad: Odegaard and Isak shine to leave Bernabeu stunned appeared first on Soccer News.
