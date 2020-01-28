Messi starts for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey

Global  

Lionel Messi was given the chance to do his talking on the pitch on Thursday after he was named in the Barcelona starting line-up for their Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao. Messi made headlines this week when criticising Eric Abidal, the Spanish club’s director of football, for suggesting some Barca players were not working hard enough under […]

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey run ended by Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams’ stoppage-time header gave Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Belfast Telegraph

10-man Athletic beats Tenerife on penalties in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao beat second-division club Tenerife 4-2 on penalties Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, after playing nearly...
Seattle Times

