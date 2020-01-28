Messi starts for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Lionel Messi was given the chance to do his talking on the pitch on Thursday after he was named in the Barcelona starting line-up for their Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao. Messi made headlines this week when criticising Eric Abidal, the Spanish club’s director of football, for suggesting some Barca players were not working hard enough under […]
