Basketball: Steven Adams stays with Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA trade deadline
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is staying at the Oklahoma City Thunder – for now.Adams, who has played for the Thunder since 2013, was linked to a potential move to the Atlanta Hawks. READ MORE: • Basketball: Kiwi NBA star Steven...
Grizzlies Agree to Trade Andre Iguodala to Heat Iguodala has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN. The Grizzlies would acquire Justise Winslow from the Heat in the deal. Miami and the Memphis Grizzlies are also working on a three-team trade with the...