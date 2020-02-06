Global  

Basketball: Steven Adams stays with Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA trade deadline

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Basketball: Steven Adams stays with Oklahoma City Thunder at NBA trade deadlineKiwi NBA star Steven Adams is staying at the Oklahoma City Thunder – for now.Adams, who has played for the Thunder since 2013, was linked to a potential move to the Atlanta Hawks. READ MORE: • Basketball: Kiwi NBA star Steven...
