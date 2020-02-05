MLB mulls live video limits, may rule on Red Sox next week
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball intends to impose new limits on what live video is available to teams, and Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to complete his investigation into alleged electronic sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox before spring training camps open next week. “I think you should assume that before the season […]
The Boston Red Sox will promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager once MLB's investigation into allegations of sign stealing by the team is complete, according... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
نادي الوطن RT @watanclub: MLB mulls live video limits, may rule on Red Sox next week https://t.co/NjiUWmhR6c https://t.co/WlkvhSVaLr 5 days ago