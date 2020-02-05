Global  

MLB mulls live video limits, may rule on Red Sox next week

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball intends to impose new limits on what live video is available to teams, and Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to complete his investigation into alleged electronic sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox before spring training camps open next week. “I think you should assume that before the season […]
WBZ News Update For February 5

WBZ News Update For February 5

 Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed

Jeter Downs On Joining Red Sox, Meeting Derek Jeter

Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs has an interesting name, one that may cause some to cringe in Boston. But he's happy to be on the Red Sox, and will forget about his childhood love of the Yankees.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:19Published

Ron Roenicke On Becoming New Red Sox Manager

The Red Sox have a new skipper: Ron Roenicke.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:41Published


