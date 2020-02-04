Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > England need to score more runs to bounce back from first ODI defeat to South Africa, says Tom Curran

England need to score more runs to bounce back from first ODI defeat to South Africa, says Tom Curran

talkSPORT Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Tom Curran says England’s lack of runs in the first one-day international with South Africa cost them the match. England scored just 258 for eight from their 50 overs with early wickets causing a lot of damage. The hosts eased to a seven-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare but never looked in any danger. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom and Gisele's relationship kicked off with a 'bonus child'

Tom and Gisele's relationship kicked off with a 'bonus child' 07:12

 Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were both stars in their own fields before becoming New England's golden couple. Find out how they survived an expected "bonus child" with Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, and more juicy relationship details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth I Armada Portraits on show together for first time in 430 years [Video]Elizabeth I Armada Portraits on show together for first time in 430 years

Three of the most famous surviving portraits of Queen Elizabeth I are to go on public display together for the first time in their 430-year history. Created during the “height of her power”, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Russian polar bear has been unveiled at a Yorkshire wildlife park [Video]Russian polar bear has been unveiled at a Yorkshire wildlife park

England's only polar bear colony got a new arrival today - in the form of a 12-year-old male weighing half a ton.Rasputin the Russian bear had to leave his former home in the south of France after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England’s hopes of ODI series win in South Africa ended by bad weather

England’s second one-day international against South Africa was abandoned due to bad weather. Only 11.2 overs of play were possible before Friday’s match was...
talkSPORT

South Africa duo De Kock and Bavuma combine to hand England ODI defeat

South Africa pair Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma combined to hand England a sobering seven-wicket defeat in their first one-day international since being...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.