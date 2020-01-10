Global  

Man City reveal Raheem Sterling has hamstring damage

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City’s clash with West Ham on Sunday after it was confirmed the England forward has suffered a hamstring injury. The blow to Sterling came about late in City’s defeat to Tottenham last weekend, and the reigning Premier League champions have stated only that he will be absent for this weekend. […]

