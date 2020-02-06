Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > James Dolan says that he is not selling the Knicks despite recent front office shakeup

James Dolan says that he is not selling the Knicks despite recent front office shakeup

CBS Sports Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Sorry, Knicks fans, but James Dolan seems determined to stay at the helm as owner of the franchise
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAClippers_Fans

Los Angeles Clippers Fans RT @CBSSportsNBA: James Dolan says that he is not selling the Knicks despite recent front office shakeup https://t.co/r3hficjsyR https://t… 26 minutes ago

CBSSportsNBA

CBS Sports NBA James Dolan says that he is not selling the Knicks despite recent front office shakeup https://t.co/r3hficjsyR https://t.co/dgKFEoIoe2 53 minutes ago

TheDanstein

Dan Goldstein RT @KnicksFanBlog: Only James Dolan looks back at the guy who brought them Eddy Curry (per Berman) and Chris Smith and says “sign me up for… 4 hours ago

Cash35487015

Cash @JoeBudden So james Dolan puts a horrible product of a team out in the nba, BUT he says he's a musician. Does that… https://t.co/z4CzCGFVjh 7 hours ago

KnicksFanBlog

Dan L Only James Dolan looks back at the guy who brought them Eddy Curry (per Berman) and Chris Smith and says “sign me up for more of that” 8 hours ago

RumorsandRants

Ryan Phillips RT @thebiglead: Shaq says that when the Knicks hire a new general manager, owner James Dolan needs to stay out of the way. https://t.co/wR… 2 days ago

thebiglead

The Big Lead Shaq says that when the Knicks hire a new general manager, owner James Dolan needs to stay out of the way. https://t.co/wREGNWlkEI 2 days ago

FrenchKnicksPod

French Knicks Pod RT @MikeVorkunov: Knicks announce that Steve Mills is out. Owner James Dolan: “Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.