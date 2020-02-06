Sorry, Knicks fans, but James Dolan seems determined to stay at the helm as owner of the franchise

You Might Like

Tweets about this Los Angeles Clippers Fans RT @CBSSportsNBA: James Dolan says that he is not selling the Knicks despite recent front office shakeup https://t.co/r3hficjsyR https://t… 26 minutes ago CBS Sports NBA James Dolan says that he is not selling the Knicks despite recent front office shakeup https://t.co/r3hficjsyR https://t.co/dgKFEoIoe2 53 minutes ago Dan Goldstein RT @KnicksFanBlog: Only James Dolan looks back at the guy who brought them Eddy Curry (per Berman) and Chris Smith and says “sign me up for… 4 hours ago Cash @JoeBudden So james Dolan puts a horrible product of a team out in the nba, BUT he says he's a musician. Does that… https://t.co/z4CzCGFVjh 7 hours ago Dan L Only James Dolan looks back at the guy who brought them Eddy Curry (per Berman) and Chris Smith and says “sign me up for more of that” 8 hours ago Ryan Phillips RT @thebiglead: Shaq says that when the Knicks hire a new general manager, owner James Dolan needs to stay out of the way. https://t.co/wR… 2 days ago The Big Lead Shaq says that when the Knicks hire a new general manager, owner James Dolan needs to stay out of the way. https://t.co/wREGNWlkEI 2 days ago French Knicks Pod RT @MikeVorkunov: Knicks announce that Steve Mills is out. Owner James Dolan: “Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best… 2 days ago